Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Group Nine Acquisition were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $16,049,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $13,757,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,662,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,970,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,539,000.

Group Nine Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

