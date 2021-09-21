Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 2.77% of Independence at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the second quarter worth $5,000,000.

NASDAQ ACQR opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

