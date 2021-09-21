Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.56

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.56 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.82). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 278,191 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of £241.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

