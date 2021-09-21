Phantomx (PNX) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Phantomx has a total market cap of $23,876.48 and $4.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.42 or 0.00392267 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002351 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.03 or 0.00976978 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

