PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Cut to $10.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Shares of PCG opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price Michael F bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PG&E by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

