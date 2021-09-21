Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.62. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on POFCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

