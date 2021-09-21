Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Insider Sells $23,120.00 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $23,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Richard Chen sold 291 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $6,378.72.

On Friday, August 6th, Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92.

Shares of PSNL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 389,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,159. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $941.09 million, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Personalis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Personalis by 1,234.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 120,388 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Personalis by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 139,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 58,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Personalis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

