Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Down 21.6% in August

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,116. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.