Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $245.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.20. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.71.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.39% and a return on equity of 2,018.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 154.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

