Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Short Interest Up 39.2% in August

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the August 15th total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after buying an additional 353,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after buying an additional 502,399 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after buying an additional 599,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after purchasing an additional 776,072 shares during the last quarter.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,607. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 155.86 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.