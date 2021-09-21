PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,410,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,269 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of PepsiCo worth $2,431,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

