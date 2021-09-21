People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,627 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,379,000 after acquiring an additional 415,372 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,517,000 after acquiring an additional 872,658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,921,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,295,000 after acquiring an additional 172,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.