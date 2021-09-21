People s United Financial Inc. Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after buying an additional 1,089,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $156.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $177.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

