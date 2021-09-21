People s United Financial Inc. Sells 240 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 604.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 52,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,868,000 after buying an additional 884,718 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after buying an additional 525,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $49,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $212.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.30.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

