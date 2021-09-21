People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $339.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.87. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

