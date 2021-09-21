People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 44.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of WestRock by 94.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 251,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 122,221 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 145.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of WestRock by 46.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

