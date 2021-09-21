People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BJ opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.
In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
