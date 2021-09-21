People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

