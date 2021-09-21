People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 462 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $128.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $133.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

