Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.61. Approximately 2,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEGRF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.