PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after acquiring an additional 929,438 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL opened at $269.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.08 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $317.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.91.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

