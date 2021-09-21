Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Up 36.4% in August

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,900 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 241,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 87,383 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. 102,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.52. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.91.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Sleeper Gold Project and Grassy Mountain Project segments. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

