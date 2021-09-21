ParallelCoin (DUO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $26,883.11 and $20.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0854 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.07 or 0.00368941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

