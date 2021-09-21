PancakeSwap Achieves Market Cap of $4.43 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.43 billion and approximately $525.46 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for about $19.84 or 0.00045839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00131149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 223,501,432 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.