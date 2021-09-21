Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,219 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

