Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,638 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,638 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $14,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after buying an additional 515,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $23,764,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 195,675 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2,413.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 168,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 161,709 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

