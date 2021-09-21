Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,942 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 31,942 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of LHC Group worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in LHC Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,133,000 after buying an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in LHC Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $165.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.09 and its 200 day moving average is $195.47. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.14 and a twelve month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.25.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

