Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,366 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,366 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 137.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,794 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 11,270.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,967 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $22,778,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,179,000 after purchasing an additional 835,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESI. CIBC upped their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.03. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

