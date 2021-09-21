Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 509.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,031 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

CCEP opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

