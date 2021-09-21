Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $12.06 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,232 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cerner worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

