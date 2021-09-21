Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider David A. Glazer Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider David A. Glazer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,524,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,149,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLTR opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after buying an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares during the period. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after buying an additional 19,655,402 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

