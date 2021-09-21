PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded by Truist to Buy

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after buying an additional 1,639,518 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $64,644,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,072,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

