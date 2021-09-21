PAC Protocol Hits Market Cap of $166.00 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $166.00 million and approximately $906,158.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00017319 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001555 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 65.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000107 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007342 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,439,517,605 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

