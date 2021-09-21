OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have commented on OZMLF shares. upgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OZ Minerals stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. OZ Minerals has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

