Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,232.39

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,232.39 ($29.17) and traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($32.01). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,365 ($30.90), with a volume of 36,401 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,500.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,232.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 32.89.

In related news, insider Gavin Hill acquired 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). Insiders acquired a total of 929 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,702 over the last quarter.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

