Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.88. Owlet shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 5,076 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on OWLT. Cowen initiated coverage on Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owlet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Owlet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Owlet alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Owlet Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.