Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 917.4% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,138,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVV opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

