Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 474,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oshkosh by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

OSK stock traded down $4.72 on Tuesday, reaching $102.14. 8,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day moving average of $121.00. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

