Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Up 40.4% in August

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the August 15th total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 230.8 days.
OTCMKTS OCLDF opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Orica has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.
Orica Company Profile
