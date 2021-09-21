Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Up 40.4% in August

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the August 15th total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 230.8 days.

OTCMKTS OCLDF opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Orica has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

