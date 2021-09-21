Orbs (ORBS) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $272.36 million and approximately $28.78 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nano Dogecoin (INDC) traded up 1,201,023,113,207.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00044712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00055240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00131786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012141 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

