Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.77.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $86.17 on Monday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Oracle by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 101,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Oracle by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

