Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.090-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09 billion-$10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.54 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.77.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oracle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Oracle worth $971,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

