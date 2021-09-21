Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,070,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

