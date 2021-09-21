One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 232.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 117.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLP opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $639.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis increased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Collins Stewart initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $80,062.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,728 shares of company stock worth $411,299. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

