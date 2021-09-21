Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Omnicell comprises about 1.7% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicell worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $119,344,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 121,470 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,788,000 after buying an additional 119,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Omnicell by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after purchasing an additional 90,847 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Shares of OMCL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.70. The stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,953. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $162.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

