Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $250.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

