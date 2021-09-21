Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,115 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $45,594,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 309.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 83.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 868,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $16,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORI. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

