Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,838 shares of company stock worth $49,273,633. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $252.65 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.00 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.24 and a 200 day moving average of $241.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

