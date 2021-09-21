Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,031 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 233,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of OPI opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.