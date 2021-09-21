Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $60.94 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $248.74 million and approximately $60.94 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000903 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

