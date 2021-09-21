Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the August 15th total of 99,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OACB. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 929,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 127,701 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 341,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 3,300,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 297,037 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 289,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NYSE OACB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,003. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.